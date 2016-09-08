Motorcycle safety course slated in Poteau Sept. 17

A free motorcycle safety course with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation will be Sept. 17 in Poteau.

The course will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center at 105 Reynolds Ave., Poteau.

Signup is online at www.ohpsaferriders.com with 30 total spots.

Those who complete the safety course will receive a certificate and be eligible for an insurance discount for up to three years.

Required items to attend include your own bike, long pants, gloves, eye protection, boots above the ankle, long-sleeve shirt and helmet.

No passenger riders will be allowed, but spectators are welcome to watch. Registrants also should bring a sack lunch.

Minimum age to sign up is 14 and you must have a motorcycle endorsement on your driver's license.