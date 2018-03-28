Mountain Gate Poker Run slated April 14

The 11th annual Mountain Gate Poker Run will be held April 14 in Talihina.

There are $1,000 in cash prizes. Draw a Dead Man’s Hand to win $300. Rain date will be April 21.

Registration fee is $30 and includes the evening meal.

The ride begin at Pam’s Hateful Hussy Diner located at 304 Dallas Street, downtown Talihina.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. — first bike out at 9 a.m., last bike out by noon.

The last stop will be at Chuck’s Classic Cycles located at 15632 SE Highway 2, Yanush. Last bike in by 4 p.m. Chuck's has a motorcycle museum, a retail store, motorcycle repair shop and a Beer Tiki Hut.

This year's end stop will feature music by the “Whiskey River Road” band. Activities there will include T-shirts for $20, silent auction, door prizes, 50/50, scavenger hunt and various vendors.

Pre-register online at talihinacc.com or at the Talimena Scenic Drive Visitors Center 201 First Street, Talihina. If you would like to be part of this event as a vendor, a stop or a sponsor, contact the Talihna Chamber of Commerce at (918)567-3434 or chamber@talihina.com.