Murder suspect moved to Detention Center

Brittney N. Orand of Wister was arrested and charged in January with first-degree murder in connection to a Jan. 9 shooting south of Heavener.

At the time, she was 17 so she was being held at the LeFlore County Juvenile Detention Center. She recently turned 18 and was moved to the LeFlore County Detention Center on Thursday.

Orand is suspected of shooting 38-year-old Goldie Long. Orand reportedly shot Long once in the head with an SKS rifle.

The next action that will be taken in the case will be a discover hearing on Feb. 7, 2017.