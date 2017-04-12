Museum holds membership drive

The LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey Board of Directors is launching a membership drive.

According to Director Bonnie Prigmore, the drive was kicked off with Central National Bank, which became the first business Director’s Circle Member.

The Community State Bank followed by becoming a Supporter Member.

The museum’s operating budget comes from memberships, fundraising and donations. In 2016, LCHS hired a part-time employee to keep the museum open on Fridays and Saturdays.

The museum saw a 56 percent increase in visitors. Also, in 2016 the museum had six new exhibits in the revolving exhibit rooms highlighting area artists and well-known artist Willard Stone.

In addition, three new exhibit rooms were opened on the second floor.

Yearly membership levels range from $10 to $1,000. Call Prigmore at (918) 647-9330 for more information.