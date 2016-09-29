Sept. 29 is National coffee day! Are you planning on celebrating with an extra cup this morning? The Coffee Cup in Poteau said that they are selling large drinks for price of a regular.

If anyone buys a retail item then they get a free drink and buying a bag of beans will get you a shirt or hoodie half off.

Go to your favorite coffee spot today and tell them happy National Coffee Day and discover the discounts to be found around the county. Drink responsibly!