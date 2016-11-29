Nationals GM’s only concern about local relief pitcher from Heavener

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Koda Glover, who is from Heavener and played at both Eastern Oklahoma State College and Oklahoma State University, barreled through the minor leagues so quickly, he hardy had time to fail. A calendar year after he was drafted, Glover was a step away from the majors. He pitched for five different minor league teams in less than a year, a precocious prodigy who never seemed to realize it was supposed to get more difficult. Then suddenly, it did.