Nationwide emergency alert test set Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Sept. 27 at 1:20 p.m. central time.

If rescheduling is necessary, the alternate test date is Oct. 4 at 1:20 p.m.

The EAS test will be broadcast through:

• Radio broadcast stations .

• Television broadcast stations .

• Cable systems.

• Wireline video systems.

• Direct broadcast satellite service providers.

• Digital audio radio service providers.

The EAS test message will read as follows:

“This is a National Test of the Emergency Alert System. This is only a test. Broadcast and cable operators in your area have developed this system in voluntary cooperation with FEMA, the FCC and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the alert tone. This concludes this National Test of the Emergency Alert System.”

The EAS test will address accessibility in the following ways:

The emergency test message will be transmitted in English and Spanish via audio and text so that individuals with disabilities and limited English proficiency will have options for reading the message.

In addition to the EAS visual message being displayed in a manner consistent with the FCC’s current rules (that is, at the top of the TV screen, or where it will not interfere with other visual messages), the message is required to be displayed in a size, color, contrast, location and speed that is readily readable and understandable.

The FCC’s current rules require that the EAS message will not contain overlapping lines of EAS text, and will not extend beyond the viewable display.