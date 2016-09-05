A new Sanders era begins for OSU Cowboys
By:
David Seeley
Monday, September 5, 2016
POTEAU, OK
STILLWATER — For the 50,079 fans in attendance Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium for the Oklahoma State Cowboys football season opener, and even the fans watching on television, the older ones may have felt they were back in the 1980s. There was a Sanders in uniform, but they weren't watching Heisman Trophy winner and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders — but close. After spending the last three seasons at Stanford, Barry J. Sanders, OSU's Heisman Trophy winner's son, transfered to play for his dad's alma mater.
