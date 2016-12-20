New Years events slated at Pocola Choctaw Casino and Resort

Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola has scheduled several events to ring in the New Year later this month.

Events begin Dec. 3 with The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute band. The Fab Four has toured the world since 1997 and the group won an Emmy in 2013 for their PBS special, “The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute." The concert is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $39.

At 10 p.m., Trio Grande, a ZZ Top tribute band will perform for free at Gilley's in the casino. The group from Dallas has been playing together for 25 years.

On Dec. 31, King Michael, a Michael Jackson tribute band, will perform. The show stars Jeffrey Perez, who recently performed on the Ellen DeGeneres show, and Jacquez Swanigan, who portrays young Michael. The duo is accompanied by the King Michael Band and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers. Show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available starting at $59.

Following will be a free concert at Gilley's by The Troubador Experience, a George Strait tribute band. The Troubadour Experience features performances of Strait's No. 1 hits such as “All My Exes Live In Texas," “Ocean Front Property,” “The Chair” and more. The band has opened national acts such as Pat Green, Tracy Lawrence, Gary Allan, The Bellamy Brothers, Tracy Byrd, Chris Ledoux and Deana Carter.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

For more information, visit http://www.choctawcasinos.com/choctaw-pocola/. The casino is located at 3400 Choctaw Rd, Pocola, OK 74902.