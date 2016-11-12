Newest Lady Viking

Latta outfielder Taylor Bates, seated center, gets a Carl Albert State College T-shirt after she signed a softball letter of intent to play for the Lady Vikings in a signing ceremony inside the high school library. Sharing the moment are her parents Amy, bottom left, and Steve Bates, bottom right, along with, back row, from left, Latta coaches Carla Harris and Jim Foster and CASC coiach David Holt. Photo Submitted by Jeff Cali/The Ada News
Saturday, November 12, 2016

Category: