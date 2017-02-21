'A Night to Remember' dance to be held April 1

Two local non-profit organizations are joining forces to create “A Night To Remember” for people with special needs in the eastern Oklahoma area.

Special Olympics Oklahoma Area 10 and Pervasive Parenting Center will host a formal dance on April 1.

This is open to all individuals with special needs from ages 14 and up regardless of where they live.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at Poteau High School. Attendees will take pictures, dance, enjoy limo rides and be served refreshments and snacks.

The dance will be sensory friendly with little to no flashing lights and a section for attendees to visit if they become overstimulated or overwhelmed.

One partner, or buddy, will be allowed to attend per person. “We had a student (at the school where I teach) ask, ‘Why can’t we have a prom,’” said Tanna Weaver, Special Olympics Oklahoma Area 10 representative.

“Even though they are included in the prom they still feel excluded, so this was a way to give them their own prom. After individuals leave high school, the opportunities to interact with others become very limited. By holding events like this, we hope to provide opportunities for special need individuals to get out, socialize, and make new friends.”

“Last year was so much fun we had to do it again,” said Kodey Toney, director of the Pervasive Parenting Center.

“It’s something that I think gives the kids an opportunity to let loose and have a good time, and they really have fun.”

Registration for the dance can be found on the Special Olympics website at: www.sookarea10.com or at www.pervasiveparentingcenter.org.

You can also go to Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-to-remember-hollywood-style-tickets....

For more information contact Tanna Weaver at (918) 658-5381 or tannaweaver@msn.com, or Barbara Leonard at (479) 461-3801.