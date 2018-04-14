No CASC Action on the Diamonds Today, Rescheduled for Sunday

There will be no Carl Albert State College baseball or softball today as their respective home doubleheaders were rained out Saturday due to Friday night's storms.

The CASC home baseball doubleheader against Redlands has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park. The Vikings' Friday home twinbill against Northern Arkansas was canceled and will not be rescheduled according to CASC baseball coach Tyler Guthrie.

Saturday's CASC home softball doubleheader vs. Western Oklahoma State College has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in Altus because the Lady Pioneers don't have available transportation to get to Poteau on Sunday.