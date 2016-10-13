No charges filed in former Heavener man's death

No charges will be filed against a Fort Smith, Ark., police officer who struck and killed a former Heavener man who was pushing a motorcycle in August.

According to television news reports, Sebastian County prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue said no criminal offense was committed in the death of Jonathan Leroy Logston on Aug. 6.

Officer Jarrod Taylor was driving south on Highway 271 around 3:30 a.m. to back up another officer needing assistance when he hit Logston, 35.

Fort Smith Police said Logston was pushing a motorcycle with no lights northbound in the southbound lanes when he was hit.

Shue said Taylor tried to avoid the collision.

A medical examiner from the Arkansas State Crime lab determined that Logston’s death was an accident.