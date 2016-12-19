No flu hospitalizations recorded yet in LeFlore County

Despite eight new cases of flu-related hospitalizations across Oklahoma, LeFlore County again has escaped without a verified hospitalization, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Between Dec. 7-13, the OSDH said eight new hospitalizations occurred, although no deaths. The flu season officially began Oct. 2 and data reported since Sept. 1.

At total, since September, 42 cases of flu-related hospitalizations have been reported. The OSDH reports hospitalizations or deaths in Oklahoma on a weekly basis.

Of the hospitalizations, four have been children ages infant to 4, two ages 5-17, 10 ages 18-49, six ages 50-64 and 20 ages 65 and older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity increased slightly but remains low overall across the United States. However, the CDS said flu activity is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Widespread influenza activity was reported in Puerto Rico, regional activity in Guam, Alabama and North Carolina, and local activity reported in 19 states, including Oklahoma.

Arkansas reported sporadic activity, alongside 28 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. No activity was reported in one state — Rhode Island — and no report was received by the CDC for the District of Columbia.