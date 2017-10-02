'Not Really Willie' show Oct. 7 in Eufaula

"The Not Really Willie Show" will be Oct. 7 at the Legancy on Main Street at 127 N. Main St., Eufaula.

Branson's Keith Allynn is a versatile entertainer performing more than 50 singing characters. Allynn's musical comedy, variety show, "On The Road With Willie Nelson and Other Outlaws Starring Not Really Willie," showcases several of these characters. With Willie Nelson and other "Outlaws," audiences love to sing along to Willie, Waylon, Marty Robins, Joe Cocker, Ray Charles, Jimmy Buffet, Roger Miller, Elvis and many more. Keith even performs a duet — alone.

Advance purchase is required. Tickets are $40 for dinner tickets or $15 for concert only. Catering is provided by Chef Margaret Jones. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at www.legacyonmainstreet.com or call (918) 605-7405 or (918) 617-7304.

