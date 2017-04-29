NWS confirms Friday night tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed a path of damage Friday night was the product of a tornado.

Saturday morning saw members of the NWS and LeFlore County Emergency Management following the debris path assessing the damage.

According to LCEM Director Michael Davidson he is only waiting on the report from the NWS as to the classification of the tornado. It may be Sunday before the Enhanced Fujita Scale classification is announced.

PDN will update information as it is released.