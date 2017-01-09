Officer serves on and off job

By Jenny Huggins

PDN Reporter

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and LeFLore County has many busy officers who double as community leaders and educators that deserve appreciation every day. Jan. 9 has been designated as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day also known as L.E.A.D.

There are numerous websites that offer up a few tips for citizens that wish to show their appreciation to an officer on Monday.

Wearing blue clothing, writing a card or letter, share a positive experience you’ve had with an officer on social media, change an outside light to a blue bulb or simply thank an officer or smile and wave when you see them throughout the day.

One of those officers we are taking an opportunity to appreciate today is Cpl. Jason Bandy of the Poteau Police Department. Bandy was a combat signaler for the U.S. Army for three years, operation Just Cause (Panama 1989) and spent 14 months in South Korea.

Bandy has been a police officer for 20 years, and is retiring at the end of this year.

“I wanted to be a police officer since I was 12 years old,” said Bandy. Seven of those years Bandy served as the school resource officer at Poteau High School and led a group of Explorers for two of those years. The Explorers are groups of kids who are interested in a particular career field, in this case, law enforcement.

Bandy also is a Mason, in the Heavener Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and is in scouting Order of the Arrow.

As a boy, he was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer and became involved as an adult when his son Jaydon joined Cub Scouts in first grade. Bandy has been an active leader in the scouting community ever since. “I started out as his den leader and the next year I became cubmaster for the pack,” stated Bandy. He has been a leader for Pack 453 for 10 years and for Boy Scout Troop 30 for five years.

Bandy’s wife, Kelie, also is involved in scouting, along with their sons, Jaydon, 16, and Jace, 11. “My wife and two sons are involved in scouts too. It has been great for us to be involved in an activity we can all participate in as a family,” said Bandy.

When he’s not helping his brothers in blue protect and serve Poteau, he keeps busy with scouting and leading the next generation of leaders. “I attend scout meetings pretty much weekly, we are trying to get the Boy Scout troop on monthly outings and I also attend annual summer camp,” Bandy said.

Behind every uniform there is a real person with a real life, hobbies and interests.

On Monday, everyone is encouraged to see beyond the badge and thank the person who puts it on to protect and serve every day.