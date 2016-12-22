OG&E installing new tie lines

Diversified Services workers are installing new tie lines for OG&E.

Foreman Ken Karnes of Norman said that the company has three jobs in the area over the next few days.

Karnes said that the lines will help tie all of the grid together and make it stronger overall.

He also said a substation in Poteau would be upgraded or a new one would be built.

"This will help balance the load of power, a system hardening," Karnes said.

"These lines will make the branches of power stronger throughout town so there should be less flickering lights and outages."

Karnes said the company he works for is the main contractor for OG&E statewide.