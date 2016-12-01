Oklahoma gas prices remain below $2

For the 30th consecutive day in a row, Oklahoma average gasoline prices have remained below $2 at $1.89 as of Monday, AAA Oklahoma reported.

Last time the average hit above $2 was $2.01 in late October.

“Doubts about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies’ ability to solidify a deal to cut oil production are keeping a lid on prices,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

“There is apparently still lots of tension between Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and non-OPEC member countries, to the point that Saudi Arabia’s oil minister left talks yesterday mentioning that OPEC may adjourn Wednesday’s meeting in Vienna without a deal.”

According to GasBuddy.com, here's a sampling of prices across LeFlore County on Tuesday. Prices are submitted by gas station customers:

• E-Z Mart (Poteau): $1.79.

• Tote-A-Poke (Heavener): $1.99 (no ethanol).

• Grand Slam (Pocola): $1.75.

• Short Stop (Wister): $1.99.

• Sunset Corner Mart (Spiro): $1.67.

AAA said Oklahoma drivers paid the lowest gas prices since 2008 on this Thanksgiving. For Monday's date, GasBuddy showed a wide range of gasoline prices through the last five years:

$1.80 per gallon in 2015, $2.53 in 2014, $2.95 in 2013, $3.14 in 2012 and $3.09 in 2011.

Oklahoma ranks second in lowest gas prices in the nation.

Data from AAA showed Missouri leading the way at $1.88 per gallon for regular gasoline. Neighboring Arkansas was third at $1.90.

Other state contenders in the top 12 cheapest gasoline for this week include Kansas ($1.90), Texas ($1.90), Mississippi ($1.93), South Carolina ($1.94), Alabama ($1.94), Tennessee ($1.94), Louisiana ($1.96), Minnesota ($1.98) and Virginia ($1.98).

Hawaii held the highest average price for gasoline at $2.85 followed by California ($2.67), Washington ($2.60) and Alaska ($2.60).