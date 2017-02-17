Oklahoma sees five new flu deaths

Five new flu-related deaths were reported this week by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

At total, there have been 28 deaths in the Sooner State and 1,127 deaths or hospitalizations. Of those, 209 were reported between Feb. 8-14.

LeFlore County has seen three flu-related hospitalizations but no reported deaths.

Deaths were seen in Bryan, Canadian, Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. Tulsa County has seen the largest number of hospitalizations at 279 and Oklahoma County second at 181.

Of the deaths, 19 were ages 65 and over; five between ages 50-64; three between ages 18-49; and one between the age of 5-17. The state Health Department reported 68 years of age as the medial hospitalization and 73 as the median death age. Exact ages are not released due to HIPAA and privacy concerns.

For the reporting week ending Feb. 4, the CDC listed Oklahoma among 23 states experiencing high influenza-like activity.

Oklahoma also is listed among 43 states showing widespread influenza activity, which is measured by the geographic spread of the virus, not its severity.