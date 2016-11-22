"Old Town Christmas" events slated Dec. 12 in Poteau

There will be Christmas celebrations going on throughout the afternoon of Dec. 12 for "An Old Town Christmas" in Historic Downtown Poteau.

The day will begin with the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stopping at 4 p.m. at the Dewey crossing downtown for the annual free event.

The Holiday Express includes several train cars decorated in Christmas fashion with free goodie bags and photo chances with Santa Claus. The train also benefits the Salvation Army with gift cards. According to Historic Downtown Poteau, the Salvation Army will have their cantina out with hot chocolate and coffee during the event.

From 3-7 p.m., there will be carriage rides by D & D Cowboy Limousine downtown with stops at Poteau City Hall, Town Square (the Pocket Park) and the Holiday Express.

Visitors will have another chance to see Santa for "Selfies with Santa" in Dewey Plaza, with a possibility of free goodies for children.

There will be live music and a synchronized light show going on in Town Square.

Performers during the Christmas event include Felicia McKinsie and Branscum and Crew, Terry Joe Wiles and band, Vernon Johnson, Sierra Juarez and many others.

A live performance will begin at 5 p.m. with actors performing a tradition Christmas play with a modern twist and improv.

Events and activities are being hosted by Historic Downtown Poteau.