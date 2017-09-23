ORES State Bound

The Hodgen Lady Bulldogs clinched a spot in next weekend’s Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament in McAlester. The Lady Bulldogs won all three pool play game Friday, beating Rocky Mountain 1-0, Bearden 7-0 and Oak Grove 4-0 — with pitcher Paige Crase throwing a perfect game with a stretch of nine straight strikeouts. Submitted Photo
Saturday, September 23, 2017

