OSU Cowboys bounce back from Central Michigan loss, beat Pittsburgh; a pair of Heismans in the house

STILLWATER — Probably every Oklahoma State Cowboys fan was wondering how would the Pokes respond after losing to Central Michigan on the game's final play Sept. 10 at home. I think most of them got a favorable answer as the Cowboys weathered — literally — Mother Nature and the Pittsburgh Panthers 45-38 Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. During the first half, both Pittsburgh 1976 Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett and Oklahoma State's Heisman Trophy winner, Barry Sanders [winning the coveted award in 1988] were introduced to the fans, standing side by side in the east end zone — after which both were interviewed by ESPN.