OSU Cowboys bounce back from Central Michigan loss, beat Pittsburgh; a pair of Heismans in the house

A HEISMAN VISIT — Former Pittsburgh Panthers and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett, who won the 1976 Heisman Award, talks to members of the media inside the press box Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium prior to the Pittsburgh-Oklahoma State game. During the game, both Dorsett and OSU's 1988 Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders were recognized together in front of the crowd of 53,514. PDN Photo by David Seeley
Monday, September 19, 2016
STILLWATER — Probably every Oklahoma State Cowboys fan was wondering how would the Pokes respond after losing to Central Michigan on the game's final play Sept. 10 at home. I think most of them got a favorable answer as the Cowboys weathered — literally — Mother Nature and the Pittsburgh Panthers 45-38 Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. During the first half, both Pittsburgh 1976 Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett and Oklahoma State's Heisman Trophy winner, Barry Sanders [winning the coveted award in 1988] were introduced to the fans, standing side by side in the east end zone — after which both were interviewed by ESPN.

