OSU Cowboys maintain winning streak over Texas Tech, barely

Week 11 in college football did not disappoint Oklahoma State Cowboys fans Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium. On a day where three unbeatens — Michigan, Clemson and Washington — all fell, the Cowboys did not as they held on for a 45-44 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the Pokes (8-2 overall, 6-1 in Big 12 play) beat Tech for the eighth-straight time, but it didn't come easy in a 45-44 win over Texas Tech.