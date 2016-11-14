OSU Cowboys maintain winning streak over Texas Tech, barely

Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill, center, scores a touchdown as teammate Blake Jarwin, top center, gets ready to congratulate him during Saturday afternoon's Big 12 game against Texas Tech at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State mascot Pistol Pete celebrates during Saturday afternoon's Big 12 game against Texas Tech at Boone Pickens Stadium.
By: 
Nikki McKimmey
Special to the PDN
nmckimmey.pdn@gmail.com
Monday, November 14, 2016

Week 11 in college football did not disappoint Oklahoma State Cowboys fans Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium. On a day where three unbeatens — Michigan, Clemson and Washington — all fell, the Cowboys did not as they held on for a 45-44 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the Pokes (8-2 overall, 6-1 in Big 12 play) beat Tech for the eighth-straight time, but it didn't come easy in a 45-44 win over Texas Tech.

