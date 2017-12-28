OSU wins Camping World Bowl

SERVING JUSTICE — Oklahoma State wide receiver Justice Hill, right, stiff-arms a Virginia Tech defender during first-half action in the 2017 Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The Cowboys beat the Hokies 30-21. Look for the story and another photograph in Saturday's physical edition and e-edition. Photo by Kevin Staples
Thursday, December 28, 2017

Category: