OU beats TCU in biggest Big 12 game of season to keep CFP hopes alive

Monday, November 13, 2017

NORMAN — As the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs came together Saturday night at Owen Field, there was more on the line than just putting a W on their record. Both TCU and OU were coming into this game with only one Big 12 loss on their record, and that one loss was to the same team — Iowa State. Both the Sooners and the Horned Frogs were tied at the top of the Big 12 standings with the Sooners being ranked fifth and the Horned Frogs sixth. When the night was through, OU prevailed 38-20.

