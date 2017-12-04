OU beats TCU to win Big 12 title

ARLINGTON, Texas — Saturday brought us a historic match up between the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cowboys AT&T Stadium.

Many thought since the game was in Arlington that it weighed on the side of TCU, which was hoping to finally get the win over the Sooners they’ve so craved. However, in the end, the Sooners walked away with their third consecutive Big 12 Championship with a 41-17 victory to give OU a four-game winning streak against TCU.