OU beats TCU to win Big 12 title

BIG 12 CHAMPIONS — The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate winning the Big 12 title after beating Texas Christian University in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game at Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. PDN photo by Dave McKimmey
Monday, December 4, 2017

ARLINGTON, Texas — Saturday brought us a historic match up between the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cowboys AT&T Stadium.
Many thought since the game was in Arlington that it weighed on the side of TCU, which was hoping to finally get the win over the Sooners they’ve so craved. However, in the end, the Sooners walked away with their third consecutive Big 12 Championship with a 41-17 victory to give OU a four-game winning streak against TCU.

