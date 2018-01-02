OU comes up short to Georgia in OT in epic Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — It will be hard to imagine that the National Championship Game next Monday night between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will be a better game than what I watched at the Rose Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs pulled out a 54-48 double overtime victory over the Sooners and advanced to the championship game next Monday night against the Crimson Tide in what will virtually be a home game for the ’Dogs, playing at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.