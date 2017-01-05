OU ends 2016 season much like Sooners did in 2013 campaign

NEW ORLEANS — The 2016 version of the Oklahoma Sooners finished their season much like the 2013 version — with a sound victory over a Southeastern Conference team in the Sugar Bowl.

OU (11-2) defeated the Auburn Tigers 35-19 Monday night in the 83rd edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. The final score probably wasn’t even that indicative of the trouncing the Sooners put on the Tigers.