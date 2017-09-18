OU ends up winning big over Tulane; but final score not indicative of Sooners' early struggles

NORMAN — The final score of Saturday evening's final non-Big 12 Conference game for the Oklahoma Sooners was a 56-14 victory over the visiting Tulane Green Wave at Owen Field.

While the finish was strong as the Sooners (3-0) scored the final 49 points of the contest, the Green Wave (1-2) had their way with OU with its option game. All throughout the opening period, the Sooners struggled with the option game.