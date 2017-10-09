OU lays an egg against Iowa State

Going into Saturday's Big 12 opener for the unbeaten and third-ranked Oklahoma Sooners against the Iowa State Cyclones at Owen Field in Norman, it was assumed that OU would have no problem cruising over the Cyclones. After all, the Cyclones have long been weak as OU has beaten it routinely in the series. Well, as Chris Berman used to say on "NFL Primetime," “That’s why they play the game.”

Iowa State (3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference) stunned OU (4-1, 1-1) with a 38-31 victory, capitalizing on big plays, along with OU miscues and missed opportunities. It was its first win over OU since 1990 and sixth in the series.