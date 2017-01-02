Panama basketball teams entered Christmas break by bringing home some tournament hardware; Hogs, Lady ’Backs return to action tonight at archrival Pocola
By:
David Seeley
Monday, January 2, 2017
The Panama High School basketball teams entered the Christmas break by filling their trophy cases. In both December tournaments, the Razorbacks (7-3) and the Lady Razorbacks (5-5) brought home hardware from both of them. The Panama teams will resume their basketball season at 6:30 [girls] and 8 p.m. [boys] tonight with road games against archrival Panama.
Category: