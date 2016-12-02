Panama gets new event center

Panama Schools celebrated the new Razorback Event Center behind the elementary school Wednesday.

In 2014, voters in the district decided to approve a bond issue set at $4.155 million for the construction, equipment and furnishing of the event center and safe room. The bond also allowed the school to repair or remodel school buildings, acquire furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The new center has a stage, seating for 1,164 people, overflow seating, concessions and a basketball court. An overhead, four-sided score board allows everyone to see the score from every angle. For more information about this center, look in Thursday's edition of the Poteau Daily News.