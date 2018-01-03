Patrick Lynch Public Library to partially open

Patrick Lynch Public Library in Poteau will reopen Thursday after being closed by flooding last May, Manager Jo Hunt announced Tuesday.

Services and hours of operation will be limited while while workers and staff continue moving into the facility, Hunt said.

"The library will opening in the community room to allow our customers to return books and movies, checkout materials, and/or use the public computers," she said.

"Since we are still working to get everything else ready to go, hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will later announce our official reopening of the entire library," Hunt said.

Heavy rain caused the building's sewage system to flood last May, contaminating walls, furniture and other materials.

Repair and cleanup costs were originally estimated at more than $290,000. Because the damage resulted from a design or building flaw rather than natural causes, insurance coverage was limited. The city and county applied for federal funds and grants to help cover the costs.