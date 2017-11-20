Perfect Form

Former Heavener Wolf and current Washington Nationals relief pitcher Koda Glover, third from right, shows the proper form in following through when throwing. Glover’s K.O.D.A. [Kids Overcome Doubts and Adversity] Baseball Development Camp on Saturday morning at the Heavener High School baseball field. There will be another two-day K.O.D.A. Camp session Jan. 13-14. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, November 20, 2017

