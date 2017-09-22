PHS may return to session Tuesday

"It's our plan to have school starting back on Tuesday morning," said Poteau Schools Superintendent Don Sjoberg after a waterline break caused school to close Thursday and today.

Sjoberg said the waterline broke in one of the rooms with the water heater in it and flooded overnight Thursday.

Damages are unknown at this time, he said. The waterline break only affects the high school and not the other district locations, which remain in session.