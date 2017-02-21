Pipeline opposers to hold town hall meeting Tuesday in Poteau

Several groups opposing the Diamond Pipeline that is under construction through LeFlore County will hold a town hall meeting at 3:30 p.m. today [Feb. 21] in the Patrick Lynch Public Library.

Representatives from No Plains Pipeline, Sierra Club Oklahoma, AIM Indian Territory, Bold Oklahoma and Black Lives Matter OKC will answer questions and discuss the impact of the project on the region.

"We are concerned because Valero and Plains All American have awful safety records — both have had to settle several multi-million dollar lawsuits because of their danger to the environment," Ashley McCray, one of the organizers, said.

"We are also concerned because this pipeline will go underneath the Arkansas River and will cross a total of nearly 500 waterways along its course from Cushing to West Tennessee. In the process of this pipeline's construction, which virtually runs along the path of the Trail of Tears, it is clear that several sacred sites like the Spiro Mounds and potentially thousands of indigenous burial sites will be disturbed. We are encouraging all local citizens and members of Oklahoma and Arkansas tribes to attend," McCray said.

It is open to the public, and anyone who has an opinion or question about the pipeline is encouraged to attend.