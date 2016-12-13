Pipeline to run through LeFlore County

The Diamond Pipeline is under construction in LeFlore County.

Work has begun in Cameron. A section of the pipeline will carry crude oil through LeFlore County. Bokoshe, Shady Point and Cameron lie along the path of the pipeline.

Pipelines have been hotly debated this year and there have already been protests against the Diamond route in Fayetteville, Ark., and Oklahoma City.

About 50 protesters turned out in Fayetteville on Saturday, saying the project is a threat to water, protected species and historic sites.

Diamond Pipeline has emphasized the reliability and safety of its pipeline and the company said it will use horizontal drilling to place pipe under water crossings. The company expects the project to be completed in 2017.

The pipeline will run from Cushing to Tennessee According to their website, diamondpipelinellc.com, "The Diamond Pipeline will provide the Valero Memphis Refinery with domestic sweet crude oil from Cushing, which will enhance the refinery’s long-term viability for the production of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for the greater Memphis and eastern Arkansas area and provide economic benefits to the areas along the route."

Their website also states that 'Diamond Pipeline LLC is committed to designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the Diamond Pipeline in a safe and reliable manner, and in many cases, will exceed required safety, design, construction and operating standards."

The project will consist of approximately 440 miles of 20 inch pipeline that will be able to transport 200,000 barrels of domestic sweet crude oil a day from Cushing to Memphis, Tenn.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.