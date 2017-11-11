To The Pirates from Some of Their Own

The Poteau Quarterback Club got a $1,000 donation from three former Poteau Pirates Owen, Tyler and Orin David, who own Roughcuts Oil and Gas Services in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Presenting the check Friday afternoon during the team feed at Western Sizzlin to Quarterback Club President Jerry Pitchford, right, is the David's mother, Shelly Smedley. Sharing in the moment is QB Club Vice-President Larry Ulmer. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Category: