OKLAHOMA CITY — Pansy Kidd Middle School runner Zoe Nesbitt won the Class 4A Junior High All-Star Meet, which took place Thursday at Woodson Park. She had a winning time of 8:58.

All three PKMS runners who participated in the meet medaled. Besides Nesbitt in the Class 4A girls meet, Maura Tecla was 30th (10:08). The lone PKMS Pirate to run, Stihl Snyder, was 20th (11:59).