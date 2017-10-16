Pokes don't let Baylor sneak up on ’em; Cowboys tame Bears for homecoming win Saturday afternoon

STILLWATER — While waiting for the Oklahoma State University homecoming game to begin Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium against Big 12 foe Baylor, I got to watch some other college games' halftime studio shows. The one that caught my eye was talking about some Big 12 games, including Saturday's Baylor-OSU game. They were calling the game a "trap game" for the Pokes. I could see why. OSU hadn't played since winning a thrilling road game against Texas Tech on Sept. 30, Baylor was winless and the Cowboys have a big road game next weekend against Texas. The good news is OSU didn't fall victim to the "trap game," dominating Baylor 59-16.