Possible Cameron tornado wreaks havoc Friday

A severe thunderstorm dropped down a possible tornado on Cameron Friday evening.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Michael Davidson said no injuries to people or livestock were known as of Saturday morning. Cleanup efforts are still underway, and electricity remains off for several people.

The brunt of damage has been reported on Williams Road, Knothole Road and Quays Road. Please avoid the areas as crews work to repair utility lines and clean up trees and damage debris. There have also been reports of hail damage across the county, with broken windshields and beaten vehicles.

The possible track of the tornado, Emergency Management said, was approximately four miles long. The National Weather Service will do official determinations.

You can see a portion of our photos in the slider photo view above. More photos of storm damage will be published in Tuesday's print edition. Photos shown here are from Williams Road.

To report storm damage, call (918) 401-0456.