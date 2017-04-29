Possible Cameron tornado wreaks havoc Friday

This home received damage from last night's storm. / photo by Amanda Corbin.The path of the possible tornado is seen near two homes on Williams Road in Cameron. / photo by Amanda Corbin.Crews work to clear debris. / photo by Amanda Corbin.Good samaritans stop to clear a tree from the roadway. / photo by Amanda Corbin.Crews take pause to access damage. / photo by Amanda Corbin.
By: 
Amanda Corbin
News Reporter
reporter@poteaudailynews.com
Saturday, April 29, 2017
CAMERON

A severe thunderstorm dropped down a possible tornado on Cameron Friday evening.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Michael Davidson said no injuries to people or livestock were known as of Saturday morning. Cleanup efforts are still underway, and electricity remains off for several people.

The brunt of damage has been reported on Williams Road, Knothole Road and Quays Road. Please avoid the areas as crews work to repair utility lines and clean up trees and damage debris. There have also been reports of hail damage across the county, with broken windshields and beaten vehicles.

The possible track of the tornado, Emergency Management said, was approximately four miles long. The National Weather Service will do official determinations.

You can see a portion of our photos in the slider photo view above. More photos of storm damage will be published in Tuesday's print edition. Photos shown here are from Williams Road.

To report storm damage, call (918) 401-0456.

