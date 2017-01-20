Possible murder investigation underway [Jan. 20 12:40 p.m.]
By:
Kim McConnell
Friday, January 20, 2017
POTEAU, OK
According to law enforcement radio communications a possible murder investigation is underway in LeFlore County.
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office is on scene awaiting the arrival of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Little information has been released at this time but according to radio traffic a vehicle with bullet holes was found west of Wister with a deceased person inside.
Category: