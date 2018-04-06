Poteau Athletic Events Canceled Due to Teachers' Walkout

Poteau High School athletic events were canceled Thursday due to the teachers' walkout, the Lady Pirates' home softball game vs. Muldrow, the Poteau district soccer road matches against Hilldale and the Poteau track teams did not participate in the Heavener Invitational.

Poteau softball coach Devin Cochran said Thursday's match-up will not be rescheduled.

Poteau girls soccer coach Shanna Hall said that the Hilldale matches have not been rescheduled but said Tuesday's countywide district soccer home matches with Heavener have been rescheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. April 24 at Costner Stadium.

Since Poteau Public Schools is closed today [Friday], Poteau has canceled its road softball game at Heavener. Cochran said the game will not be rescheduled.