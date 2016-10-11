Poteau Balloon Fest returns Friday, Saturday

Fall has returned and so has Poteau Balloon Fest this Friday and Saturday at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.

Gates open at noon Friday and close at 9 p.m. and reopen from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Armbands for ages 4 and older are $5 per person or $3 if purchased in advance at the Poteau Chamber of Commerce in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Armbands are good both days.

Although armbands will get you into most events, there are additional fees for helicopter rides, Mean Machine monster truck rides, tethered balloon rides, carnival rides, pony rides and other ride attractions and Saturday night's LJ Jenkins bull riding event.

The carnival also will be open Thursday night with no gate admission required.

Tethered balloon rides are $10 per person with age, height and weight restrictions and riders must be tall enough to see over the basket (approximately 4 feet).

Free parking will be at Carl Albert State College and the Industrial Park. Shuttle buses will transport attendees to and from the festival.

On-ground parking is $5 per vehicle and will include bus, handicap and motorcycle parking. If you leave the park, you will have to pay again to re-park on the main grounds.

The fairgrounds are located at 5015 S. Broadway, Poteau.

For more information, call the chamber at (918) 647-9178.