Poteau boys begin basketball season tonight at home against Spiro

The Poteau Pirates basketball team, which was 22-5 last season, will begin the 2016-17 season at 8 tonight with a home game against NOAA Conference and county rival Spiro at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.

Once again, a Hackler is coaching the Pirates, but not the same one as it has been for the last two years. Assistant coach Eric Hackler will take over for brother, Todd, who is now the current PHS athletic director.