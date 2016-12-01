Poteau boys begin basketball season tonight at home against Spiro

FOOD DRIVE — Poteau High School basketball teams pose with all the food raised during Monday night’s Red-White Basketball Scrimmages at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. All the food was donated to the local food pantry. Photo by Melissia Oeschsner
David Seeley
Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Poteau Pirates basketball team, which was 22-5 last season, will begin the 2016-17 season at 8 tonight with a home game against NOAA Conference and county rival Spiro at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.
Once again, a Hackler is coaching the Pirates, but not the same one as it has been for the last two years. Assistant coach Eric Hackler will take over for brother, Todd, who is now the current PHS athletic director.

