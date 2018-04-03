Poteau, Cameron special elections Tuesday

The Poteau and Cameron schools special elections are ongoing Tuesday in their school districts.

Cameron voters will decide between Sherry Willis and Richard Johnson to fill an unexpired term in Office 4 on the Board of Education.

In Poteau, voters will decide a bond issue including a $7.80 million seventh- and eighth-grade academic center and $6.25 million two-story high school classroom center.

If approved, the high school classroom center would include 21 larger classrooms and home economics and science labs. It would be built in the current high school courtyard.

The seventh- and eighth-grade center would be built adjacent to the administration building on Mockingbird Lane. Pansy Kidd Middle School would then house the fifth- and sixth-grade students.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must be within the voting district to vote on these elections.