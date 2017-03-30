Poteau Casey's location opens today

Casey's General Store will open today [March 30], but the grand opening festivities will begin Friday and continue into Saturday.

The store offers a variety of services and food options and is located at 3102C N. Broadway.

Those who attend the grand opening will have a chance to enter drawings for prizes such as free fuel for a year, gift cards, lawn chairs, a five-pound Hershey bar and more. Winners will be drawn at random at the first of the week and the winners will be contacted to pick up their prizes. They also are offering numerous sales during the weekend as well as a live remote with a local radio station Friday evening.

The store will offer different sales each month. Family pizza deals are popular, according to Regional Manager, Dorsie White.

There also will be an option to order pizzas online and have it fresh when you're ready to eat.

According to White, the store will probably be open 24 hours in the future but for now, the hours will be 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.