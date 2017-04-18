Poteau Chamber Chili Cook-off set April 28

Get your team ready for the Poteau Chamber of Commerce's Chili Cook-off event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

Each team will receive a table to decorate and display a minimum of five crockpots of their favorite chili recipe.

Each pot can be different. One winning pot will win $300, second place $200 and Peoples Choice Best Costume and Presentation to win $100. It is free to enter a team, and chili must be heated and ready to serve by 10 a.m. to be eligible for judging. A crockpot liner is recommended. Teams also should bring a ladle or spoon to serve.

Tickets are $8 per person for a chili, hotdog, chips, drink and dessert lunch. There also will be a chance to win a grand prize.