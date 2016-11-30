This year's Poteau Christmas parade theme will be "An Old Tyme Christmas."

The procession will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Historic Downtown Poteau will offer plenty of small town charm before the parade along with an expanded synchronized light show in Town Square.

The LeFlore County Museum will have ornament decorating before the parade from 4-5 p.m. Victorian singers from Poteau High School will be strolling the streets caroling before the parade.

The emcees this year will be Randy Graves of Carl Albert State College and Marty Wages of Jamatt RV Sales. Those who wish to participate in the parade must register from 3-5 p.m. Entrants who do not want to be judged still must be there before 5:30 p.m.

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce is still in need of 12 volunteers to help with the parade. Volunteers will assist the Poteau Police Department by keeping the public at a safe distance while the floats are making their way along the parade route. If you are able to volunteer, please contact the Poteau Chamber of Commerce at (918) 647-9178.